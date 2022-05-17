M28 Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. Leap Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned about 1.13% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPTX. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,261,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 1,099,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

