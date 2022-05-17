M28 Capital Management LP Takes $10.81 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,000. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 8.4% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.77% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $709.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

