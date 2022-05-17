Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of M stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Macy’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 642.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

