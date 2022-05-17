Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

