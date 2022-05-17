MAI Capital Management Buys 17,416 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $64,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.72. 1,696,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,461. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.17 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.