MAI Capital Management Buys 6,627 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. 6,575,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

