MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $78,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.26. 1,603,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

