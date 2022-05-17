MAI Capital Management Has $18.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after buying an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after purchasing an additional 280,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $7.01 on Tuesday, hitting $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 570,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,264. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.13 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average is $265.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.