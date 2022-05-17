MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. 1,014,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.