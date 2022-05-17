MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $273.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

