MAI Capital Management Sells 1,743 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 64,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

