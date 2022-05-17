MAI Capital Management Sells 47,570 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,570 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252,852. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.