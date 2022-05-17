Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.49 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

