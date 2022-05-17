Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Maker has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $176.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1,543.07 or 0.05174546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,839.60 or 1.00064307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00104881 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

