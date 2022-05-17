Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.32 Million

Analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will post sales of $132.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.00 million and the lowest is $131.05 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $694.45 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

MNDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 47,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,412 shares of company stock worth $5,225,572. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

