Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.88.

Shares of MFC opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

