Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires 40,700 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. RedBall Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of RedBall Acquisition worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBAC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,094,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 553,267 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,368,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RBAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,450. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.