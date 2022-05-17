Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,168,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $53,872,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $45,234,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $23,148,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $17,816,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GRAB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 1,088,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,851,200. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
