Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $312.95. The company had a trading volume of 135,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,454. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

