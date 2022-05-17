Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UWM by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UWM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UWM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

UWM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 118,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

