Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $187,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,425 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,079 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,765 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 803,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,622,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

