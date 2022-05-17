Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 60,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

