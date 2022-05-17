Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,059. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.