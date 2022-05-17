Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Up 12.5%

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 54,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,080,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

