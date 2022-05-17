Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

MBII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 65.95% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

