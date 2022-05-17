MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.25. 16,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,935. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

