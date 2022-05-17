Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard stock traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.86. 2,801,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $329.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.