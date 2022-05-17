Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

