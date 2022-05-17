Matthew W. Schuyler Sells 3,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.08. 2,306,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,562. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

