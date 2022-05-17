MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Upgraded at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$25.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

