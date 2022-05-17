Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.