Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

MFIN stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.35. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

