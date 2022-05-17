MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Acquires C$19,999.96 in Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) Director David Scott Maclaren purchased 16,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,333,462 shares in the company, valued at C$1,653,492.88.

On Friday, April 8th, David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of MediaValet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total value of C$26,673.44.

CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MediaValet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MVP. Eight Capital lowered their price target on MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

