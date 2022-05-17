Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 1,088,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,738. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,608,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

