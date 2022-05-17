Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Up 34.8% in April

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,268,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 83,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 42,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,156. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $39.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

