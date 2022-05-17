Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $2,036,252.24 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,851,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average of $266.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $548.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.