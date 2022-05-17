MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393,274.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $393,274.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00509572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,135.79 or 1.84805101 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,429,984,354 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,030,737 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

