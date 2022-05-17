MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 3rd

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

MGPI opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $226,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock worth $1,403,315 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

