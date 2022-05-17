Michael A. Zasloff Sells 10,291 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 369,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,319. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

