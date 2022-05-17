Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 11500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

