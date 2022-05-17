MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.90 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $33,432.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00012761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00199829 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003075 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00322524 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,837,760 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

