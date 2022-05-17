Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $544.80 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $544.80 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00513316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,319.03 or 1.80550953 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 505,517,147 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

