MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 32.5% in April

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 160,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.