MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Down 32.5% in April

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 160,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
