Minter Network Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00508015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.46 or 1.80971594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00115483 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,670,074,407 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

