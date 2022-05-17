Mirrored Amazon Price Reaches $320.69 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for $320.69 or 0.01062475 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $351,310.12 and $47,607.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 85.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00511816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,640.71 or 1.74406116 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 1,095 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

