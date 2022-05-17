Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 75.9% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $81,126.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00014012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 75.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

