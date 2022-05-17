Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $50.20 Average PT from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 276,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

