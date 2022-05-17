Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MBRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $94,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

