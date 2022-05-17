Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to post sales of $121.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $122.00 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $109.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $499.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.40 million to $500.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $570.75 million, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $571.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. 2,626,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

