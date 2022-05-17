Mooncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00242720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

